NTR Vidyonnathi: Hyped state government scheme fails to produce even one entrant to Civils

Officials mull ways to make aspirants crack one of toughest tests

Published: 08th April 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A much-hyped initiative of the State government, NTR Vidyonnathi, has failed to gather steam. On the contrary, it is on a downhill journey, as the candidates who are enrolled under the scheme are failing to excel in the UPSC examinations. The government had launched the scheme stating that it would spend nearly Rs 2 lakh on each candidate, of which, Rs 1 lakh would be paid to the institute with a stipend of Rs 90,000 to the students for nine-month coaching in top institutes across the country. However, till date, not even a single candidate has been selected for the Civil Services through this scheme.

Every year, hundreds of candidates get enrolled under NTR Vidyonnathi, but the results are quite disappointing. As many as 65,137 candidates applied for the scheme in 2018-19, and 3,850 candidates were shortlisted. The selected candidates are being given free coaching, along with a stipend, for the UPSC exams in the top 20 institutes shortlisted by the State government.

Every year, hundreds of candidates from various communities, such as BC, Kapu, SC, ST, Brahmin and Minority, are being sponsored and trained. In each corporation, with a target of 700-1000 candidates, coaching for the top exams is being offered. However, till date, not even a single candidate has managed to qualify it. A few candidates were able to clear the preliminary round and got shortlisted for Mains.
But the number of candidates selected for the interview stage is rather disappointing.

Even the officials are unable to figure out why the candidates are unable to clear the examination. They are left in the lurch and mulling the best possible ways to make the students crack one of the toughest exams in India.

Speaking to Express, K Siva Shankar, Managing Director of Kapu Corporation, said, “We are shortlisting the candidates very carefully and also offering coaching in very reputable institutions across the country. However, they are unable to produce results. Both the candidates and institutes have to do well in this regard... we inspect the classes on a regular basis.”

Apart for the Civil Services, coaching for various other entrance tests, such as Bank exams, RRB, IIT, GRE, TOEFL etc. are also offered under the NTR Vidyonnathi scheme.

Aspirants get coaching in top institutes

The government launched the scheme stating Rs 2 lakh would be spent on each candidate, of which, Rs 1 lakh would be paid to the institute with a stipend of Rs 90,000 to the students

