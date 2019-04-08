Home Cities Vijayawada

Over 1,900 news items identified as ‘paid’: Chief Electoral Officer

In another statement released by Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam, it was said that all arrangements for the smooth conduct of Assembly and Parliament elections were in place.

Published: 08th April 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Till date, 28 notices were issued to the political parties over suspected paid news items published in various media outlets, State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi said, adding, while nine of them, for advertisements worth Rs 5.17 lakh, were issued to the YSRC, the TDP was issued 19 notices for ads worth Rs 10.91 lakh.  

Across the State, a total of 1,934 news articles have been identified as suspected paid news; 512 articles, identified by the media monitoring committee, have been sent to the district election officers for further inspection.

Stating that media outlets who published the items were asked to tender clarifications, Dwivedi added, “In case if a management does not respond, then the item in question is considered to be a paid news. In total, 68 notices are issued to the parties concerned for violating the Model Code of Conduct.”

In another statement released by Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam, it was said that all arrangements for the smooth conduct of Assembly and Parliament elections were in place.

“All the district teams are put on high alert to stop distribution of money and liquor among voters,” he added.

No liquor sale from April 9

Excise department Special Chief Secretary D Sambasiva Rao said all liquor sales would be stopped from April 9 to April 11 and these days would be considered
dry days. Strict vigil would be kept on liquor coming to the State from the neighbouring states

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSRC TDP Chief Electoral Officer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp