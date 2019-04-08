Over 1,900 news items identified as ‘paid’: Chief Electoral Officer

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Till date, 28 notices were issued to the political parties over suspected paid news items published in various media outlets, State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi said, adding, while nine of them, for advertisements worth Rs 5.17 lakh, were issued to the YSRC, the TDP was issued 19 notices for ads worth Rs 10.91 lakh.

Across the State, a total of 1,934 news articles have been identified as suspected paid news; 512 articles, identified by the media monitoring committee, have been sent to the district election officers for further inspection.

Stating that media outlets who published the items were asked to tender clarifications, Dwivedi added, “In case if a management does not respond, then the item in question is considered to be a paid news. In total, 68 notices are issued to the parties concerned for violating the Model Code of Conduct.”

In another statement released by Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam, it was said that all arrangements for the smooth conduct of Assembly and Parliament elections were in place.

“All the district teams are put on high alert to stop distribution of money and liquor among voters,” he added.

No liquor sale from April 9

Excise department Special Chief Secretary D Sambasiva Rao said all liquor sales would be stopped from April 9 to April 11 and these days would be considered

dry days. Strict vigil would be kept on liquor coming to the State from the neighbouring states