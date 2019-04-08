Rly division goes paperless

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development, the South Central Railway (SCR) has introduced E-office (paperless) system at its headquarters in Secunderabad and Guntur division. Formally inaugurated by Railway Board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav, the project “aims to usher in more efficient, effective and transparent inter-government and intra-government transactions and processes”, a press release by the SCR stated.The new system, introduced by RailTel (a Miniratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways), is a Mission Mode Project under the National e-Governance Programme of the central government, SCR said.
