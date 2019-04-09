1,000 students roped in for election duty

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 1,000 NSS volunteers and NCC cadets are going to be appointed as Special Force Police Officers for poll duty on April 11 and they will be paid Rs1,100. At an orientation programme conducted for volunteers here on Monday, City Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao explained the duties of Special Force Police Officers on the polling day and asked them to work in coordination with the police and election officials.

Retired policemen and army men would also be deployed for election duty. “All the volunteers will be posted at the polling booths in the limits of Vijayawada Police Commissionerate to ensure the peaceful conduct of polling,” he said. Following a circular sent to all the government colleges in the city seeking volunteers for election duty, more than 1,000 students, including girls, expressed their willingness and enrolled their names.