APSRTC to operate 7,300 buses for polls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To ferry men and material for the poll-related activities, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will deploying around 7,300 buses, said RTC executive director (Operations) KVRK Prasad. Prasad said that based on the information given by the district collectors and election officials, the Corporation has decided to operate about 7,300 buses on April 11.

The APSRTC will also operate 211 special buses and 525 scheduled services on April 10 from Hyderabad to various destinations such as Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Guntur, Nellore, Tirupati, Kurnool and Anantapur for the convenience of the voters to exercise their franchise in Andhra Pradesh.

Based on the demand from passengers, plans are also under consideration to operate special services from April 12 to 14 coinciding with the weekend, he informed. Asked whether lack of 7,500 buses on the poll day will affect the operations of the APSRTC, the executive director said the Corporation has been taking steps to prevent major disruption in regular services. In this regard, directions were given to the regional managers to cancel services from routes where the occupancy ratio (OR) is very low, he added. At present, the APSRTC has around 12,500 buses in its fleet.