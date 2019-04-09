Home Cities Vijayawada

APSRTC to operate 7,300 buses for polls

Based on the demand from passengers, plans are also under consideration to operate special services from April 12 to 14 coinciding with the weekend, he informed.

Published: 09th April 2019 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

The APSRTC buses. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  To ferry men and material for the poll-related activities, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will deploying around 7,300 buses, said RTC executive director (Operations) KVRK Prasad. Prasad said that based on the information given by the district collectors and election officials, the Corporation has decided to operate about 7,300 buses on April 11.

The APSRTC will also operate 211 special buses and 525 scheduled services on April 10 from Hyderabad to various destinations such as Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Guntur, Nellore, Tirupati, Kurnool and Anantapur for the convenience of the voters to exercise their franchise in Andhra Pradesh. 

Based on the demand from passengers, plans are also under consideration to operate special services from April 12 to 14 coinciding with the weekend, he informed. Asked whether lack of 7,500 buses on the poll day will affect the operations of the APSRTC, the executive director said the Corporation has been taking steps to prevent major disruption in regular services. In this regard, directions were given to the regional managers to cancel services from routes where the occupancy ratio (OR) is very low, he added. At present, the APSRTC has around 12,500 buses in its fleet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
APSRTC Andhra Pradesh Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp