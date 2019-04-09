Home Cities Vijayawada

File counters to Congress MP KVP Ramachandra Rao's PIL on Polavaram: Andhra High Court

 The AP High Court on Monday expressed its dissatisfaction with the Central and State governments for failing to respond on important cases such as Polavaram project.

VIJAYAWADA:  The AP High Court on Monday expressed its dissatisfaction with the Central and State governments for failing to respond on important cases such as Polavaram project. While hearing a PIL filed by Congress Rajya Sabha MP KVP Ramachandra Rao on March 25 requesting the court to direct the Centre to complete the Polavaram project at the earliest along with bearing complete expenditure for construction of the project, the court directed the Centre as well as the State government to file counters to the same and postponed further hearing to April 8.

However, with the advocates of both the governments seeking two more weeks’ time for filing the counters, on Monday, the division bench headed by HC Acting Chief Justice Praveen Kumar found fault with the negligent attitude of the governments on such crucial cases and directed them to file counters in the next 10 days.

