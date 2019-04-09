Home Cities Vijayawada

Five lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 22 crore seized since March 11

 After the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, more than 5.93 lakh litres of liquor worth around `22.25 crore was seized by the Prohibition and Excise department.

Published: 09th April 2019 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Ritika arun vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  After the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, more than 5.93 lakh litres of liquor worth around Rs 22.25 crore was seized by the Prohibition and Excise department. This include 2.37 lakh litres of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), 2.25 lakh litres of beer and 1.21 lakh litres of country liquor. 

Briefing the media here on Monday, department Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Meena said: “Our officials are keeping strong vigil on the ferrying of liquor throughout the State and also at the borders. We will try our best to avoid any mishap resulting due to liquor during elections. The department has filed 6,488 cases till date and imposed a penalty of more than Rs 22.93 crore.”   

While a maximum of 876 cases were filed in East Godavari, Nellore had the least with 181 cases. Krishna district stood sixth among the 13 districts in the number of cases filed. The total volume of liquor seized was highest in Chittoor and maximum revenue was collected from Kurnool. Maximum number of vehicles (117) were seized in Guntur. Also, the Election Commission has directed that the wine shops and bars be remain closed from Tuesday till the evening of April 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Illicit Liquor Model Code of Conduct MCC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp