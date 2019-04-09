Five lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 22 crore seized since March 11

Ritika arun vaishali By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, more than 5.93 lakh litres of liquor worth around Rs 22.25 crore was seized by the Prohibition and Excise department. This include 2.37 lakh litres of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), 2.25 lakh litres of beer and 1.21 lakh litres of country liquor.

Briefing the media here on Monday, department Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Meena said: “Our officials are keeping strong vigil on the ferrying of liquor throughout the State and also at the borders. We will try our best to avoid any mishap resulting due to liquor during elections. The department has filed 6,488 cases till date and imposed a penalty of more than Rs 22.93 crore.”

While a maximum of 876 cases were filed in East Godavari, Nellore had the least with 181 cases. Krishna district stood sixth among the 13 districts in the number of cases filed. The total volume of liquor seized was highest in Chittoor and maximum revenue was collected from Kurnool. Maximum number of vehicles (117) were seized in Guntur. Also, the Election Commission has directed that the wine shops and bars be remain closed from Tuesday till the evening of April 11.