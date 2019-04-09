Home Cities Vijayawada

Pawan Kalyan feels betrayed, hits out at actor Ali

Earlier, addressing an election rally at Amalapuram, Pawan Kalyan maintained that he has no ‘caste favoritism’ and is striving for a change in the society.

Published: 09th April 2019 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena Party supremo Pawan Kalyan (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Expressing dismay and anguish over being categorised as ‘partner of this and partner of that’ by his rival parties, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan addressing election rally  Rajamahendravaram became emotional and observed, “I came here to serve people honestly, but they are biting (hindering) me like crows.” Decrying the betrayal by his ‘friend --’ comedian Ali, Pawan said that Ali wanted to contribute something to the society and approached him along with his relative seeking party ticket to contest elections. 

Later  Pawan also observed that if not for the betrayal of people like K Kanna Babu, Praja Rajyam Party floated by his brother Chiranjeevi would not have suffered the death knell and forced to get merged with the Congress. 

Earlier, addressing an election rally at Amalapuram, Pawan Kalyan maintained that he has no ‘caste favoritism’ and is striving for a change in the society. “Claiming that the PRP was done to death by people who came with that party, Pawan said he will not be subservient to the TDP like Thota Trimurthulu.“I am even prepared to die for self-respect,” he asserted. He castigated TDP and YSRC leaders for their ‘selfish motives and moves’.

