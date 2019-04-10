Home Cities Vijayawada

HC directs police to file case against Bonda, aide

In her complaint, Sumasri alleged that Vijayawada police failed to register the cases against Shiva Kumar and Umamaheswara Rao fearing political power.

Published: 10th April 2019 08:40 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following a writ petition pertaining to an old property dispute and causing death to a girl Sai Sirisha, the High Court on Tuesday directed Commissioner of Police and Suryaraopet police to file cases against sitting TDP MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and his aide Madamsetti Shiva Kumar. 

The petitioner, Polineni Sumasri (33), a resident of Durgapuram, mentioned the State government, Vijayawada City Police Commissioner and Station House Officer of Suryaraopet police station as respondents and urged the High Court to give directions to Vijayawada police to investigate the complaints lodged by her in 2017 against her former husband Shiva Kumar and Umamaheswara Rao for trespassing into the flat belonging to her daughters and also threatening to kill them. 

“Suryaraopet police expressed their inability to take my complaint. Hence, I approached the High Court. Now, the High Court intervened in the matter and directed the police to file cases against the accused,” said Sumasri. 

Responding to the issue, MLA Umamaheswara Rao told TNIE that Sumasri’s allegation against him was baseless, stating that neither he nor his aides interfered in the property dispute.

