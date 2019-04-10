High-pitched election campaign concludes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After reaching a crescendo, electioneering came to an end in the city on Tuesday. The campaign vehicles of political parties virtually covered the entire city on the last day. The major contestants concluded their electioneering after conducting door-to-door campaign. The campaign vehicles of political parties were seen visiting the same localities one after the other.

In Vijayawada Central Assembly Constituency, the campaign vehicles of Telugu Desam and YSR Congress were seen making rounds to Satyanarayanapuram, Madhura Nagar, Ajith Singh Nagar, Machavaram and other localities. The cadres of major political parties vied with one another in conducting a high-pitched poll campaign on the concluding day. Pamphlets and booklets containing party manifestos and poll promises of contestants were distributed to people.

Sitting TDP MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao roped in students and women for election campaign to highlight the development and welfare schemes launched by the Chandrababu Naidu government in the last five years.

The CPM cadre also conducted election campaign in the city holding the cutouts of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. Independent candidates T Chakravarthy and Korada Vijaya Kumar held door-to-door campaign in hilly areas of Vijayawada East and West

Constituencies and highlighted the ‘failures’ of ruling TDP and Opposition YSRC. Congress and BJP also organised election campaigns in the city on the concluding day attracting meagre crowds.

Liquor shops across the city witnessed an unprecedented rush from Tuesday morning itself as they will remain closed for the next 48 hours in view of elections on Thursday. At many liquor shops, boards pertaining to closure were displayed.