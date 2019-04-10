Huge police force deployed for peaceful conduct of polls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The police have made foolproof security arrangements in the city to ensure peaceful conduct of elections on April 11.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that around 5,500 personnel, including the local police and armed forces would be deployed in Vijayawada Police Commissionerate for election duty. Special police teams would be posted at the critical polling booths to thwart any untoward incident.

The polling process would be monitored from the Command Control Centre with the help of CCTV cameras. As many as 2,700 CCTV cameras were installed at all major polling stations and other sensitive places. Prohibitory orders under Section 30 of Police Act and Section 144 of CrPC were promulgated at all the polling stations. “Out of the total 539 polling stations, 332 have been identified as problematic. Special teams will be deployed at all the problematic polling stations to thwart any untoward incident,” he said.