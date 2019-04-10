Naidu seeks another mandate for development of Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who took up a hectic campaign across the State by making whirlwind visits to various constituencies, winded up the same on Tuesday with a half-an-hour long powerpoint presentation.

Though Naidu initially planned to explain five crore people (with the help of the media) the position of Andhra Pradesh post State bifurcation, welfare initiatives taken up by his government and “conspiracies by the BJP, the TRS and the YSRC”, he was forced to cut short his presentation as the campaigning deadline ended at 6 pm.

After praying to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on March 16, Naidu had launched his electioneering and addressed gatherings in four to seven locations a day.

Initially, he focused on the development activities carried out by his government, as well as the ‘collusion politics of the Opposition’ (particularly the alleged criminal activities by the YSRC), he, in his later speeches, spoke about the Andhra pride and recalled the statements made by his Telangana counterpart against Andhra.

Apart from speaking on all these issues throughout his electioneering, Naidu appealed to the people, when the time for campaigning was almost over, not to believe in others and keep the State in his safe hands for further development.

“You may have some differences with your local leaders. However, don’t let them turn against the party as it will lead to arson. All of you consider me as your MLA and MP candidate, and extend your support to the TDP,’’ Naidu addressed the people with folded hands.

Playing video clippings of what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured AP, and KCR and other TRS leaders opposing the Special Category Status (SCS) to the State and Polavaram project, Naidu said, “Modi means not one, but three: including YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and KCR. Before casting your vote, every Andhrite should think that the Modi-trio are attempting to ruin the State.”

Recalling the abusive remarks made by the YSRC chief against him, Naidu sought to know would he care for a common man as he made such remarks against a chief minister.

Questioning why should the YSRC president be given a chance when he was involved in cases, Naidu said there would be no development, and no security to the people if he became the chief minister. Reiterating that voting for Jagan was nothing but voting for Modi, he highlighted the failures of the Modi government in fulfilling assurances given to the State during bifurcation.