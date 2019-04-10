Pawan continues tirade against Jagan, Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the final day of poll campaign in Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan continued his broadside against Jagan Mohan Reddy, K Chandrasekhar Rao and N Chandrababu Naidu, and urged people to ‘vote for change’.

Wrapping up his election canvassing with the rally in Bhimavaram, from where he is contesting the elections, on Tuesday, he said the people were not just voting for their MLAs, but also their future chief minister.

The Jana Sena president, who addressed election rallies at Palacole and Narasapuram, too, targeted Jagan and the YSRC candidates. “I do not have any personal grudges against Jagan Mohan Reddy. But I oppose his oppressive attitude,” he claimed.

Describing vote as a powerful weapon in a democracy, he said people like Jagan could be stopped with its help, and observed that rowdies would continue to rule the roost until there was a change in people’s mindset. Earlier in Palcole, he exuded confidence that it would be his party that would form the next government.

Stating both the leaders and their parties were equidistant from him, Pawan asked TRS chief why he “failed to extend support when the no-confidence motion was moved against Modi Sarkar on the issue”.

Finding fault with comments of Chandrababu Naidu, he said the TDP failed to develop West Godavari, which had given its total mandate to the party.