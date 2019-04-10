Home Cities Vijayawada

Rs 23 lakh unaccounted cash seized from car

The seized cash was later handed over to the returning officer and a case has been registered against the car owner.

Published: 10th April 2019 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: City police found Rs 23 lakh unaccounted cash being transported in a car while conducting a vehicle check at Auto Nagar gate on Tuesday. The seized cash was later handed over to the returning officer and a case has been registered against the car owner.

According to police, the car bearing registration number AP16 EF 6270 in which the unaccounted cash was being transported reportedly belongs to a TDP leader and he was on his way to Gudivada when the police stopped his car. When the car reached Auto Nagar junction, police intercepted the vehicle and found a bag containing Rs 23 lakh in it. 

In another incident, Nandigama police seized 310 liquor bottles, 12 beer cases and Rs 15,000 cash from four persons belonging to TDP. The quartet was taken into custody. A case was registered against them for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

