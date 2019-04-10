Will support any party for spl status to State, says YSRC chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the last day of electioneering on Tuesday, YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made an attempt to rubbish the allegations that his party had an alliance or secret pact with the BJP. However, he asserted that he would support any party - be it the BJP or the Congress - that was willing to accord special category status to the State.

“Though Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is open to supporting AP’s demand for SCS, CM and his ‘partner’ Pawan Kalyan are not ready to take their help,” he remarked

“Even when PM Narendra Modi wave was at its peak before 2014 elections, we did not forge any alliance with the BJP. Now, we are all set to come to power in the State and the Modi wave is not there.’’ Jagan wondered and ruled out his party entering into a pact with any party.

“We will fight it alone. I am very clear on whom to extend support at the national level. Whichever party signs the file according SCS to the State, we will support that party,’’ Jagan declared.

The YSRC chief on Tuesday campaigned in Mangalagiri from where IT Minister Nara Lokesh is contesting and also in Kurnool and Tirupati.

Jagan observed that Naidu invited national leaders like Farooq Abdullah of National Conference, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to campaign for the TDP in the State. “Did Naidu make any one of them utter a word about their commitment to support SCS to the State?’ Yesterday, KCR said he was not opposed to SCS to AP. Did Naidu or his ‘partner’ at least acknowledge or thank KCR for his gesture?’’ Jagan asked. At Mangalagiri, Jagan took on both Naidu and his son Lokesh for ‘neglecting’ the segment’s development.

Jagan accused the TDP regime of taking away the lands of the farmers through deception in the name of constructing a world-class capital city.