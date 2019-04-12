Candidates’ agents, aides knock on doors of voters at night with money bags      

phanindra papasani By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Just a few hours after the conclusion of month-long electrified poll campaigning by 5 p.m on April 9 (Tuesday), close aides and agents of many contesting MP and MLA candidates had a restless night.

They were busy the whole night and in the wee hours of Wednesday knocking on the doors of the voters, not for seeking votes but for distributing money.

According to sources, all major political parties such as the ruling TDP, Opposition YSRC, BJP, Jana Sena and a few Independent candidates have distributed money to voters in their respective constituencies.

“Almost all political parties are distributing money to lure voters. With hardly any time left for campaigning, the candidates are leaving no stone unturned to lure voters,” said a senior police official on condition of anonymity.

In a major catch, Vijayawada police seized Rs 1.92 crore unaccounted cash in a cement-laden van during vehicle inspections near Enikepadu 100 feet road check post on Wednesday morning. Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the flying squad found the cash hidden in a carton among the cement bags. Driver of the van was identified as Koganti Satish (36), a resident of Gowdapet of Penamalur mandal. “The driver failed to produce documents for the cash. We seized it and handed it over to the election officials for further investigation,” said Tirumala Rao.

According to sources, political leaders are wooing voters by offering amounts ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 based on the number of persons in the family. In some places, candidates are offering electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, washing machines, ACs and TVs. On most occasions, the agents and close aides of candidates are knocking on the doors late in the night, frightening the family members. One such incident was reported from Nuzivid town when a few alleged TDP workers knocked on the doors at Dum Dum Gardens colony for distributing money around 11 pm on Tuesday. “We were frightened when we came to know that around 10 people are roaming suspiciously in the colony, knocking on the doors. We heaved a sigh of relief after knowing that they came to distribute money,” said a resident of the colony.

In order to avoid police inspections, political leaders are distributing money in the early hours in the guise of distributing voter slips.

Machilipatnam police arrested two persons for distributing money to voters in the morning hours of Wednesday. The accused, allegedly belong to the YSRCP, were caught red-handed while interacting with the voters and distributing money to them. “As much as Rs 20,500 cash was seized from them. A case has been registered and investigation is on,” the police said.