Inadequate poll arrangements irk Krishna voters 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Many people expressed their dissatisfaction over the poor polling arrangements in Krishna district, which caused severe inconvenience to them. The malfunctioning of EVMs tested the patience of voters waiting in long queues at the polling stations.

At a polling station in Moghalrajpuram of Vijayawada East Assembly constituency, EVMs in one booth did not function till afternoon. The irked voters staged a protest in front of the polling station seeking immediate rectification of technical glitches of EVMs.

Polling at Jakkampudi and Moghalrajpuram went on till 9 pm to facilitate all the voters who entered the queue by 6 pm, to cast their vote. However, people expressed their displeasure over the poor planning. Even the first time voters at the polling stations got frustrated.

Speaking to TNIE, K Ujwala, 23-year-old law student, who is a first time voter, said, “We expected a lot on voting experience for the first time. But in reality, it is too worse. I came by 9 am along with my friends, to cast my vote. But the EVMs are not functioning. Later, we were informed through SMS that the EVMs are working and so we came by 3 pm. By the time we reached the polling station, there was a long queue, even then we stood in the line. Even at 6.30 pm, we were still in the line.

The room beside our polling unit had no crowd and it was empty. This shows the poor planning done by the election officials.”

Contestants too made frequent visits to the polling stations and enquired about the functioning of the EVMs. Due to the technical glitches, as many as 211 Ballot Units (BUs), 180 Control Units (CUs) and 241 VVPATs were replaced in Krishna district.

District Collector A Md Imtiaz said, “We replaced all the problematic BUs, CUs and VVPATs of EVMs immediately to avoid any delay in the poll process. Polling in Krishna district went off smoothly. No untoward incident was reported from any part of the district.”

TDP leaders, YSRC MLA Nani arrested

Incidences of both TDP and YSRC leaders losing their cool and attacking each other in front of the polling stations were reported in Krishna district. Polling concluded in the district around 9 pm on Thursday. While TDP leaders Buddha Venkanna, Vijayawada West MLA Jaleel Khan, Nelibandla Bala Swamy and other leaders were arrested, a case has been registered against Gudivada incumbent MLA and YSRC leader Kodali Venkateswara Rao for attacking a voter.

One Town police arrested Venkanna for staging a protest without obtaining permission from police. Jaleel Khan was taken into preventive custody for failing to follow the instructions. “Despite instructing him not to visit the polling booths and influence voters, Jaleel Khan visited polling stations in One Town and Bhavanipuram. He was arrested and sent to Kothapet police station,” Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said. Bala Swamy was held for attacking a YSRC supporter. Nani attacked a voter and his family members during a scuffle in a polling station at Gudivada. The YSRC alleged that Nani was implicated in the case.