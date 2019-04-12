Home Cities Vijayawada

TDP using police to distribute money: BJP

Earlier in the day, the BJP MP threatened to go on a hunger strike if police do not stop money from being distributed.

Published: 12th April 2019 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

Image of BJP flags used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s allegations that the Election Commission and other Central agencies were acting at the behest of the Centre, BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana said officials on poll duty did not act on several complaints. The BJP also claimed that the searches conducted at the TDP leaders’ houses were orchestrated by the ruling party itself to gain sympathy.

Lakshminarayana and MP GVL Narasimha Rao met the CEO Gopal Krishna Dwivedi on Wednesday and complained that the TDP government had indiscriminately used official machinery including SPs and DSPs for distributing and transporting money. 

“No other party gave as many representations as the BJP. Yet, there was no action and the money splurging went on unchecked in police vehicles. It is Naidu’s habit to blame the Centre and independent agencies for political benefits,” he told media. 

He lashed out at Naidu for trying to blackmail independent and constitutional agencies for political mileage.

Earlier in the day, the BJP MP threatened to go on a hunger strike if police do not stop money from being distributed.

