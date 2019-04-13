Ambati confident of YSRC’s win questions Chandrababu Naidu on EC remarks

Home Cities Vijayawada

Addressing media here on Friday, he ridiculed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s claims of swearing in as chief minister again after May 23.

YSR Congress' spokesperson Ambati Rambabu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSR Congress is confident of winning polls, if polling trend across the State is to be believed, said Ambati Rambabu, the party’s official spokesperson, adding, “Increase in polling percentage indicates a change of the government.”

Addressing media here on Friday, he ridiculed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s claims of swearing in as chief minister again after May 23. If the electronic voting machines did not function properly, how come the voting percentage is so high as claimed by Naidu himself, he asked.

Finding fault with Naidu for his comments on the poll panel, he said, “Naidu is blackmailing the Election Commission and threatening the chief electoral officer. His statement that  IAS and IPS officers had sold themselves is nothing but insulting them.”

Stating that it was the Naidu government functioning in the State till recently, he said Naidu was creating law and order problems fearing defeat. “His attitude and comments in the last few days indicate that he is going to lose power and people will reject him... Why does he find it inconvenient if a few officers get transferred?  

Had he been confident of winning, he would not have made such comments on the Election Commission, officials and EVMs, he added.

Meanwhile, the YSRC spokesperson maintained that his party activists did not attack Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao as was being claimed and that his party did not support rigging and booth capturing. Claiming that villagers had attacked Kodela due to the latter’s provocation, he sought to know why he had locked himself inside a polling booth if this was not the case? Ambati questioned Naidu’s changing stance on EVMs when the same machines were used in the last elections, which saw the TDP emerging victorious.

Chandrababu Naidu YSRC TDP Andhra Pradesh Elections

