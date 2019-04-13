Dry weather conditions prevail over Coastal AP, Rayalaseema

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dry weather conditions prevailed across Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Friday. The day temperatures across the State surged by 1-2 degree Celsius and almost all the places in Rayalaseema region registered around 39-43 degree Celsius. On Friday, Anantapur, Kurnool and Nandyal registered highest temperature of 43 degree Celsius. Weathermen stated that the State will witness hot climatic conditions along with thundershowers in the coastal region for the next 3 to 4 days.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority, in the coming 2-3 days, almost 23 mandals across the State are going to experience moderate and severe heat conditions. Even the temperatures are set to deviate by 1-2 degrees from the normal temperature. Both day and night temperatures will rise to 42 degree Celsius in the coming four days.

The temperatures in Kurnool, Kadapa, Anantapur, Chittoor and Prakasam districts will cross over 40 degree Celsius. As per IMD bulletin, a trough extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level runs from the upper air cyclonic circulation over Maharashtra and neighbourhood to Comorin area across interior Karnataka and interior Tamil Nadu.