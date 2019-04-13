Jump in SCR Vijayawada divison revenue: DRM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) celebrated 64th Railway Week at the railway auditorium here on Friday. Divisional Railway Manager R Dhananjayulu graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhananjayulu said that the division has performed exceptionally well on the safety front without any major casualties during the past financial year. He also said that the division has crossed the `5,000 crore mark for the first time by achieving Rs 5,137 crore and achieved the highest incremental loading of 9.3 MT among all the divisions. The DRM lauded the efforts of engineering and signal department staff for successful completion of long-delayed infrastructure projects. He also praised finance and personnel department officers and staff for timely redressal of grievances and clearing all the cases.