Police to curb public display of affection in parks

With public registering such complaints against couples indulging in public display of affection, officials reportedly placed security to monitor the activities.

VIJAYAWADA: A 34-year-old techie Ravi (name changed) faced an embarrassing situation in his life when he visited Bhavani Island along with his family members, where a couple was seen indulging in public display of affection under a tree.

Feeling uncomfortable after seeing a few similar incidents, he left the place immediately along with his family as the public display of affection (PDA) could impact his 7-year-old son Harshith (name changed). “This is nothing but a disturbing incident. How can couples behave so indecently when people are moving around them. I wonder how can the Bhavani Island management allow such people, who may damage the image of the tourist attraction,” he rued.

After Bhavani Island, couples and lovers prefer Rajiv Gandhi Park to visit as the security inside the park tends to be less. Shockingly, no CCTV cameras were installed in the parks. With public registering such complaints against couples indulging in public display of affection, officials reportedly placed security to monitor the activities.

“Management of parks and police should crack a whip on the couples and lovers when they are found indulging in public display of affection,” said another visitor Rama Rao. When TNIE contacted an official concerned of the Berm Park, on the condition of anonymity, he admitted the fact and said they were taking action against people when they came across such incidents.

“Obviously, their public display of affection is discomforting for others. In the interests of the public, we are taking action against such couples, though it seems to be moral policing,” the official said. Meanwhile, police warned that couples indulging in public display of affection could be booked under relevant sections of public nuisance.

“There are reports of anti-social elements capturing the lovers in their mobile phones and misusing the content. Indulging in a public display of affection at isolated places can bring trouble,” said City Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

