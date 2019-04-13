Poll body failed in holding fair elections: APCC chief Raghuveera Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy has said that the Election Commission has failed completely in conducting elections in the State in a proper manner. In a press release on Friday, he questioned the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs). At several places, due to faulty EVMs, several disappointed voters returned home without casting their votes.

The Congress State chief said at several polling stations, the order of EVMs (first MP and then MLA) were reversed and he suspected a conspiracy behind it.“Arrangements at polling booths were not proper and lighting was dull, creating problems for elderly voters,” he claimed. Raghuveera lambasted the authorities for lapses in security.

He said TDP and YSRC are fearing defeat and therefore they are claiming to win 130 seats. It is a ploy to get money from contractors and companies, he added. The Congress leader demanded that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan unconditionally support Congress in other States by canvassing for it, so as to achieve special category status.