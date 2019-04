Special trains to clear summer rush

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during summer, South Central Railway will run special trains between Secunderabad-Vijayawada-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Tirupati, Kakinada Town-Secunderabad and Chennai-Santragachi from Saturday.

Between Secunderabad, Vijayawada and Hyderabad, six services of Jansadharan Summer Special Trains will be operated. Secunderabad - Vijayawada summer Jansadharan special train (07192) will depart Secunderabad at 12 pm on April 13 and 15 and arrive at Vijayawada at 7.30 pm on the same day.

Hyderabad - Tirupati summer special train will depart Hyderabad at 6 pm on April 13 and arrive at Tirupati at 7 am on the next day. Between Kakinada Town and Secunderabad, two services of summer special trains are going to be operated.