Two hurt in drunken brawl

VIJAYAWADA: Two persons were severely injured in a drunken brawl at Nandigama on Friday afternoon. According to police, the two injured Rama Subba Rao and Naresh Chowdary belong to TDP and YSRC. They attacked each other with knives over a petty issue in a wine shop. People at the wine shop, said both were arguing over the results of the general elections held on Thursday and started abusing each other which culminated in a fight.
