APSRTC to operate 492 buses to clear poll rush

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The APSRTC will operate 492 special services from district headquarters to Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangalore on April 14 to ensure hassle-free journey for the passengers who will return after casting their votes. In a press release issued here on Saturday, APSRTC Executive Director (Operations) KVRK Prasad said majority of them across the State would commute to Hyderabad.

As many as 68 buses from Vijayawada, 39 from Kurnool, 38 from Guntur, 24 from West Godavari, 18 from Nellore, 17 from Ongole, 14 from Kadapa and 12 from Anantapur, with three to five from the remaining cities, would be operated to the Telangana capital, he said.

Disclosing other details, Prasad said a total of 193 buses would be operated to Bangalore, which include 13 from Vijayawada, followed by 10 from Guntur, 28 from Kurnool, 20 from Anantapur, 69 from Kadapa, 29 from Nellore, 19 from Ongole and five from other places.

RTC union to lay siege to manager’s office

Vijayawada: To mount pressure on the management for implementation of the new pay revision with effect from April 1 and fulfilment of other long-pending demands, the APSRTC’s Employees Union has decided to lay a siege to the regional manager’s office on April 16.