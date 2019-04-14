BJP slams Naidu for ‘new drama’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is on the warpath against the Election Commission of India regarding the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), BJP leaders slammed the former for resorting to a new drama out of fear of imminent defeat in the polls. They wondered why Naidu did not inform the ECI about a group approaching him to tamper with the EVMs for Rs 5 crore.

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana mocked at Naidu, who often claims to have played a key role in introducing VVPATs, as to why he is raising suspicion on the very system had earlier endorsed. “Unable to gracefully accept defeat in the elections, he is making noise to mislead the public,” he said.

Taking a dig at Naidu’s visit to Delhi on Saturday, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao criticised the CM for wasting public money on ‘histrionics’. He advised Naidu to stay back in the national capital as people rejected the dramas of the yellow brigade. “I hope your friends from J&K and WB would invite you for campaigning,” he said.