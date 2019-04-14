Cops shielding Vijayawada MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, aide, says woman

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that Vijayawada police failed to file a case against Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and his close aide Bonda Umamaheswara Rao despite High Court instructing police to respond to her complaint, a woman Polineni Sumasri staged a protest in front of Suryaraopet police station on Saturday questioning the reluctance of the police in taking action against the accused.

Sumasri of Durgapuram, in her complaint earlier, made Vijayawada city police commissioner and station house officer of Suryaraopet police station as respondents and requested the High Court to give directions to Vijayawada police to investigate the complaints lodged back in 2017 against Shiva Kumar and Umamaheswara Rao for trespassing into the flat belonging to her daughters and also threatening to kill them.

Sumasri alleged that Vijayawada police failed to register the case against Shiva Kumar and Umamaheswara Rao fearing political pressure. When police failed to investigate the case two months after the complaint being lodged, Sumasri filed a writ petition with the High Court pertaining to an old case related to a property dispute, subsequently causing the death of her daughter.

Responding to her petition, HC instructed Vijayawada city commissioner of police and Suryaraopet police to file cases against Umamaheswara Rao and Shiva Kumar on April 8. Addressing the media on Saturday, she expressed suspicion that police are shielding the culprits despite HC instructing them to file a case against the duo.“We are not shielding anyone. As far as the HC order is concerned, we have time till April 15 and our officials are collecting information, clues and statements to register the case,” said a senior police official.