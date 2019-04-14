Deploy Central forces to protect EVMs: YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On a day when TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu took up the issue of ‘failure’ of EVMs and the ‘systematic failure and partisan attitude’ of the Election Commission of India in conduct of elections in Andhra Pradesh with the Chief Election Commissioner, the Opposition YSRC too knocked on the doors of the CEC and also the State Governor requesting deployment of Central forces at the strongrooms where EVMs were kept and intervention of the Governor to prevent the misuse of authority by the ‘interim government’.

YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy, in a letter to CEC Sunil Arora, thanked the ECI for conducting elections in the State in a free and fair manner. He said they have genuine apprehensions about the deployment of State police force for safeguarding the strongrooms, specially when Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu himself is making allegations against the ECI.

“We request the deployment of Central forces like CISF and CRPF at the strongrooms in place of the State police or Armed Reserve in the interests of everyone, particularly when the CM is asking the CEO of AP not to obey the instructions of CEC,’’ the MP said. Vijayasai Reddy also urged the CEC to instal CCTV cameras to monitor security at the strongrooms round-the-clock in the wake of volatile situation in the State and the non-cooperative attitude of the State government towards the EC. He also took up the issue of Naidu’s comments against the ECI to the notice of Governor.

“Naidu went to the extent of belittling the ECI appointed Chief Secretary by calling him a ‘co-accused’ and someone who worked as ‘covert agent’. There is every possibility that Naidu may even victimise the civil servants who obey the directives of the Election Commission ignoring the ‘interim’ CM’s orders,” Vijayasai Reddy said.