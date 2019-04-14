Mercury will remain above normal: Met department

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dry weather condition was seen across Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions on Saturday. Across the State, the day temperatures surged by one to two degree Celsius and temperature in almost all the places in Rayalaseema region ranged around 39-43 degree Celsius.

Weathermen are stating that the State will witness hot climatic conditions, along with thundershowers in north coastal region for the next three to four days. According to State Disaster Management Authority, in the coming 24 hours, Rayalaseema region is going to experience moderate to severe heat conditions.

Both day and night temperatures will be high - up to 42 degree Celsius - in the next 24 hours. After 24 hours, across the State thunderstorm activity is going to take place where lightning strikes and thundershowers are likely to occur.