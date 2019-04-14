Naidu alleges systemic failure of EC in AP polls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing ‘deep dissatisfaction’ over the manner in which the elections were conducted in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu lodged a complaint with Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora in New Delhi on Saturday alleging ‘systemic failure and partisan attitude’ of the Election Commission of India. Naidu also reiterated the demand that the ECI should revert to the paper ballot system to preserve the sanctity of democracy and protect the spirit of electoral process.

Simultaneously, Naidu is on the job of drumming up support for his fight against EVMs in the national capital. The TDP is likely to file a review petition in the Supreme Court on counting of VVPAT slips too. It is learnt that NCP leader Farooq Abdullah and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav spoke to Naidu over phone and enquired about the alleged failure of EC in conducting polls in AP smoothly.

Naidu, who led a delegation of TDP MPs to the CEC, questioned the ‘unjustified transfer’ of the top officials, including Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha and appointment of LV Subramanyam, who he (Naidu) said was a co-accused in the disproportionate assets case against YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, as CS. Similarly, the Director General of Intelligence who looks after the security of the CM and other important issues, was also replaced thus affecting not only the morale of the police in the State, but also destabilising the security system of the CM, Naidu said in the 18-page representation to the CEC.

“The manner in which the ECI, a constitutional body, mandated to superintend, direct and control the process of elections, miserably failed to live up to the spirit of the constitutional duty, is not only disturbing but also dangerous to the future of democracy in the country,” Naidu averred. EVMs were not tamper-proof and insisted that at least 50 per cent of VVPAT slips should be counted.

Announcing to take his fight to logical conclusion, Naidu said that he will stay in the national capital for two days and hold discussions with leaders of all political parties on the decisions taken by the EC and also against the EVMs.

The ECI had set April 15 deadline for the TDP’s technical team for a demonstration. It is learnt that the ECI in a letter raised objection over the TDP sending its expert Hariprasad and asked some other expert for the April 15 demonstration. Hariprasad is said to be having some criminal cases against him and the ECI raised objections in this regard. TDP MP Ravindra Kumar said they will send another technical expert team.

Chandrababu Naidu’s other demands

Conduct of ‘adjourned poll’ at all the 618 polling stations where voting was delayed due to malfunctioning of EVMs

Inquiry into large scale malfunctioning of EVMs to ascertain the reasons for the failure

Counting of VVPAT slips in at least 50 per cent of the polling stations so as to infuse confidence among the voters

Provision of information regarding the IP addresses of the Form 7 applicants as requested by the SIT for completion of investigation into the matter

Counting of all the VVPAT slips in all the polling stations of the Assembly segment in case of any discrepancy