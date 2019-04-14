Three killed, one injured in two separate mishaps

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three persons were killed in two different road accidents in Krishna district on Saturday.

In the first incident, an elderly couple died on the spot after they were rammed by a speeding lorry near Pammaru late on Friday night. They were identified as Nalluri Nageswara Rao (60) and his wife Paidamma (56). Tragedy struck the couple while they were on their way home after finishing work.

The couple were run over by a lorry while they were walking on the road. Based on a complaint lodged by their son Sai Kumar, a case has been registered and the lorry driver was taken into custody, said Pamarru police.

In another incident, a tractor driver died on the spot after his vehicle turned turtle at Challapalli. In order to avoid hitting an RTC bus, Penumathsa Krishna Rao (58), took a left turn and lost control of the vehicle. Another person was also injured and he was shifted to a hospital for treatment.