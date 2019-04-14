Home Cities Vijayawada

Timely action averts major mishap on Vijayawada-Chennai railway line

Published: 14th April 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A major mishap was averted on Vijayawada-Chennai railway line near Duggirala Railway Station after electric signal maintainer (ESM) noticed rail breakage during his regular gear maintenance inspection around 5:45 pm on Friday. ESM ID Solomon Raju immediately alerted on duty station master T Sandeep at Duggirala, senior section engineer B Vigna and branch officer to take necessary action to avoid derailment. 

Rail breakage noticed by railway staff at
Duggirala in Guntur district.

Upon receiving information, engineering control informed the operating control staff to immediately stop Train No. 13351 Dhanbad-Alleppey Bokaro Express at Pedavadlapudi. 

Operating control staff informed the station master at Pedavadlapudi to stop Train No. 13351 Bokaro Express at Pedavadlapudi railway station. Engineering staff rushed to the spot at 6:20 pm and restored the rail breakage at 7:45 pm.

Vijayawada Divisional Manager R Dhananjayulu in recognition of Solomon Raju’s dedication and alertness awarded a cash prize of Rs 4,000 to him. 

ADRM MVS Rama Raju, Senior Divisional Signal and Telecommunication Engineer Ch PR Vittal, Divisional Commercial Manager P Bhaskar Reddy and other branch officers appreciated Solomon Raju for his timely action in averting a major mishap.

