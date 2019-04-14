Home Cities Vijayawada

Vegetable prices go through the roof after elections in Vijayawada

As on Saturday afternoon, there were no stocks of tomatoes and chilies left at the rythu bazar, as consumers thronged the market after it remained closed on two consecutive days.

Published: 14th April 2019 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Image of vegetables used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With reduction in supply of vegetables (especially tomatoes and green chilies), their prices have skyrocketed in Vijayawada. The retail prices of some vegetables has more than doubled since the last week of March. Tomatoes, which were priced at Rs 18 per kg until a fortnight ago, have shot up to Rs 32 per kg in the Swaraj Maidan rythu bazar and Rs 50 per kg in open market. 

Similarly, prices of green chilies have seen a sharp rise up to Rs 50 per kg. The supply of tomatoes has came down to 120 quintals per day from 250 quintals per day. Marketing officials of the farmers’ market cited polls as the reason behind this drop. 

As on Saturday afternoon, there were no stocks of tomatoes and chilies left at the rythu bazar, as consumers thronged the market after it remained closed on two consecutive days.  “Due to inflated prices, consumers are buying less quantities of vegetables. Since we get them from wholesale markets, we usually sell them with a profit margin of Rs 2/kg. However, we have now been instructed to sell at the cost price. With high demand, there is a severe shortage of vegetables in the market,” said N Ramarao, a trader.

Speaking to TNIE, rythu bazar estate officer V Koteswara Rao said, “Today (Saturday), the supply of tomatoes and chilies was drastically low, so they went out of stock by noon. We get tomatoes from Madanapalle and chilies from Avanigadda. Due to elections, farmers and labourers showed more interest in going to political meetings. That is why the shortage in supply. Prices will remain high until the flow regularises.” 

Similarly, prices of exotic veggies such as green beans and carrots crossed Rs 60 per kg, while capsicum is priced at Rs 45 per kg. A bunch of coriander leaves, which is usually sold at Rs 6/8 per kg, is now being sold at Rs 16. “A common man like me cannot afford to buy vegetables at such inflated prices. Even though I have restricted the amount of veggies I usually buy, I can still feel the effect it has on my pocket,” said T Dinesh, a buyer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
vegetable prices retail prices Swaraj Maidan rythu bazar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp