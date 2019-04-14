Vegetable prices go through the roof after elections in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With reduction in supply of vegetables (especially tomatoes and green chilies), their prices have skyrocketed in Vijayawada. The retail prices of some vegetables has more than doubled since the last week of March. Tomatoes, which were priced at Rs 18 per kg until a fortnight ago, have shot up to Rs 32 per kg in the Swaraj Maidan rythu bazar and Rs 50 per kg in open market.

Similarly, prices of green chilies have seen a sharp rise up to Rs 50 per kg. The supply of tomatoes has came down to 120 quintals per day from 250 quintals per day. Marketing officials of the farmers’ market cited polls as the reason behind this drop.

As on Saturday afternoon, there were no stocks of tomatoes and chilies left at the rythu bazar, as consumers thronged the market after it remained closed on two consecutive days. “Due to inflated prices, consumers are buying less quantities of vegetables. Since we get them from wholesale markets, we usually sell them with a profit margin of Rs 2/kg. However, we have now been instructed to sell at the cost price. With high demand, there is a severe shortage of vegetables in the market,” said N Ramarao, a trader.

Speaking to TNIE, rythu bazar estate officer V Koteswara Rao said, “Today (Saturday), the supply of tomatoes and chilies was drastically low, so they went out of stock by noon. We get tomatoes from Madanapalle and chilies from Avanigadda. Due to elections, farmers and labourers showed more interest in going to political meetings. That is why the shortage in supply. Prices will remain high until the flow regularises.”

Similarly, prices of exotic veggies such as green beans and carrots crossed Rs 60 per kg, while capsicum is priced at Rs 45 per kg. A bunch of coriander leaves, which is usually sold at Rs 6/8 per kg, is now being sold at Rs 16. “A common man like me cannot afford to buy vegetables at such inflated prices. Even though I have restricted the amount of veggies I usually buy, I can still feel the effect it has on my pocket,” said T Dinesh, a buyer.