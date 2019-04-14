Women police counsel eve-teasers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 33 eve-teasers were counselled at Mahila Rakshak Kendram in Labbipet on Saturday. Mahila Rakshak teams (comprising women constables in mufti) have nabbed the eve-teasers during their inspections at colleges and bus shelters in various locations of the city and sent them to the counselling centre.

In the counselling session, several youths confessed that they made lewd comments and stalked girls, and promised police that they would not repeat them again. Among the 33 eve-teasers counselled, 10 were private employees and remaining are students. Women police station ACP KV Lakshmi, psychologist Dr. Shankar, legal counsellor M Koteswaramma and others have explained them (eve-teasers) about the negative sides of eve-teasing and warned of severe punishment for stalkers under POCSO.