Activists clash over garlanding

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed in Pedaparupadu village of Pamarru when party workers of both ruling Telugu Desam and opposition YSRC on Sunday clashed with each other over garlanding of Dr. BR Ambedkar’s statue in the village on the occasion of his 128th birth anniversary.

According to Pamarru police, the incident happened around 10 am when the TDP’s mandal general secretary Chappidi Kishore, along with locals, arrived near the statue. At the same time, Kaila Anil Kumar of the YSR Congress also reached the scene with his followers, and had an argument with his counterpart.

The argument took the shape of a scuffle after Kishore was attacked with sticks, and violence ensued in the village. Upon receiving information about the incident, sitting MLA Uppuleti Kalpana arrived at the spot and alleged that his YSRC counterparts were behaving like rowdies and intentionally attacking TDP leaders. “With no reason, YSR Congress leaders are attacking our partymen and creating tension in the village. Such behavior will not be encouraged. We will lodge complaints against them,” he said.