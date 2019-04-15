Activists explain the wonders of veganism

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The idea of veganism is not just a foreign idea anymore. It has caught the minds of Indians as well. Animal rights activists along with the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisation (FIAPO) organised a campaign to raise awareness about veganism in the city on Sunday.

FIAPO conducted campaigns across 35 cities in the country on Sunday. Nearly 100 passers-by participated in the programme.

“There are nearly 80,000 alternatives to non-vegetarian food. Some of them are even more nutritious than meat,” said Anusha, one of the organising members.

The team suggested various alternatives available for many products. For instance, there are as many as eight alternatives to cow’s milk which include soya milk, rice milk, hemp milk, oat milk, almond milk, hazelnut milk, coconut milk and cashew milk.

Ravikeerti, another member said, “Many people now have completely adopted plant-based diet.”