Chaitra Masa Brahmotsavams at Durga temple from today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Durga temple authorities are making elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of Chaitra Masa Bramhotsavams at Sri Ganga Parvathi Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple from April 15 to 22, said temple executive officer V Koteswaramma.

Addressing a press conference atop Indrakeeladri here on Sunday, Koteswaramma said rituals, such as Vigneshwara Puja, Agni Pratisthapana, Akhanda Deepa Sthapana, Kalasaradhana and Baliharana, as part of the tradition would be performed on Monday morning to mark the beginning of the five-day festivities.

Giving a detailed information about the rituals, the EO said Moola Mantra Havanamulu, Mantra Pushpam and Annadanam would be performed on April 16; the devasthanam would organise Rayabaram (with participation of eminent poets), followed by the celestial wedding of the processional deities at Sri Ganga Parvathi Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy on the night of April 17.

The EO said devotees could partake in Kalyanotsavam by purchasing tickets at `1,116 (for each couple) at the Arjitha Seva counters, mee seva centres or at www.kanakadurgamma.org.

The next day, priests will perform Sadasyam, Veda Swasti, followed by Vedasirvachanam’. ‘Purnahuti’ would be performed on April 19 morning, marking the conclusion of the festivities followed by Vasanthotsavam and Dwajarohanam in the evening, Koteswaramma informed the media.

Besides the rituals, cultural programmes will also be organised on the evening of April 20, followed by Pancha Harathulu and ‘Ekantha Seva’ on April 21 and 22, she added.

Schedule of

Nagara Utsavam

April 15 Gaja Vahana Seva

April 16 Ravana

Vahana Seva

April 17 Nandi Vahana Seva

April 18 Simha

Vahana Seva

April 19 Celestial ride

on Silver chariot