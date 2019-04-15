Home Cities Vijayawada

Chaitra Masa Brahmotsavams at Durga temple from today

Besides the rituals, cultural programmes will also be organised on the evening of April 20, followed by Pancha Harathulu and ‘Ekantha Seva’ on April 21 and 22, she added.

Published: 15th April 2019 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Durga temple authorities are making elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of Chaitra Masa Bramhotsavams at Sri Ganga Parvathi Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple from April 15 to 22, said temple executive officer V Koteswaramma.  

Addressing a press conference atop Indrakeeladri here on Sunday, Koteswaramma said rituals, such as Vigneshwara Puja, Agni Pratisthapana, Akhanda Deepa Sthapana, Kalasaradhana and Baliharana, as part of the tradition would be performed on Monday morning to mark the beginning of the five-day festivities. 
Giving a detailed information about the rituals, the EO said Moola Mantra Havanamulu, Mantra Pushpam and Annadanam would be performed on April 16; the devasthanam would organise Rayabaram (with participation of eminent poets), followed by the celestial wedding of the processional deities at Sri Ganga Parvathi Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy on the night of April 17. 

The EO said devotees could partake in Kalyanotsavam by purchasing tickets at `1,116 (for each couple) at the Arjitha Seva counters, mee seva centres or at www.kanakadurgamma.org.

The next day, priests will perform Sadasyam, Veda Swasti, followed by Vedasirvachanam’. ‘Purnahuti’ would be performed on April 19 morning, marking the conclusion of the festivities followed by Vasanthotsavam and Dwajarohanam in the evening, Koteswaramma informed the media. 

Besides the rituals, cultural programmes will also be organised on the evening of April 20, followed by Pancha Harathulu and ‘Ekantha Seva’ on April 21 and 22, she added.

Schedule of 
Nagara Utsavam 
April 15 Gaja Vahana Seva
April 16 Ravana 
Vahana Seva
April 17 Nandi Vahana Seva
April 18 Simha 
Vahana Seva
April 19 Celestial ride 
on Silver chariot

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp