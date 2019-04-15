Home Cities Vijayawada

‘CM’s EC attack out of frustration’

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao has questioned as to why the TDP supremo did not raise any suspicion against the EVMs when he won the 2014 elections.

Published: 15th April 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao has questioned as to why the TDP supremo did not raise any suspicion against the EVMs when he won the 2014 elections. He said Naidu was making baseless remarks against the Election Commission of India out of frustration as the latter sensed a massive defeat for the TDP in the elections.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Sunday, GVL said, “When three crore voters did not raise any suspicion over the EVMs, why is only Naidu raising a hue and cry against them? There were no complaints by any of the voters as well. Naidu’s visit to Delhi is a result of his frustration after sensing a massive drubbing in the April 11 polls.” 

He also criticised the all-party meeting held by parties like the TDP, Congress, AAP and others in the national capital. “Naidu is looking for excuses as he knows he is losing the elections,” he concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp