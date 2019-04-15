‘CM’s EC attack out of frustration’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao has questioned as to why the TDP supremo did not raise any suspicion against the EVMs when he won the 2014 elections. He said Naidu was making baseless remarks against the Election Commission of India out of frustration as the latter sensed a massive defeat for the TDP in the elections.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Sunday, GVL said, “When three crore voters did not raise any suspicion over the EVMs, why is only Naidu raising a hue and cry against them? There were no complaints by any of the voters as well. Naidu’s visit to Delhi is a result of his frustration after sensing a massive drubbing in the April 11 polls.”

He also criticised the all-party meeting held by parties like the TDP, Congress, AAP and others in the national capital. “Naidu is looking for excuses as he knows he is losing the elections,” he concluded.