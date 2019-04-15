Mercury touches 40 degree Celsius mark in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Temperature in Vijayawada and across the district has touched 40 degree Celsius on Sunday. It has been persistently hovering around 39-40 degrees Celsius for the past few days. Almost 12 mandals in Krishna district are prone to severe heat wave conditions this summer. As such, the district administration has allotted `5 lakhs to each of these mandals; `2-`3 lakh has been sanctioned to others to create awareness about precautions to be taken during the sultry months, and for distribution of buttermilk and water to the public.

Speaking to TNIE, District Medical and Health Officer I Ramesh said, “All arrangements are in place in Urban and Rural areas for the summer. We get weather reports from the district authorities everyday and take precautions based on those. All medical and health centres have been instructed to keep stocks of medicines and ORS packets.”

Meanwhile, the weathermen have warned that this summer will be one of the hottest ones in the history of Andhra Pradesh.

K Naga Ratna, Hyderabad IMD Weather Forecasting Officer, said, “Vijayawada is a very hot place with lot of humidity. Temperature here touching 40 degrees is not a big thing, as it will further rise in the coming week. We are expecting light rainfall this week and, from the next, the temperatures will shoot up further. All south coastal areas will experience severe heat and dry weather conditions.”