Minor fire breaks out at plastic godown

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed in Police Colony under Bhavanipuram police station limits on Sunday afternoon after a minor fire broke out at a plastic godown set up in a two-storeyed building.

However, the blaze was brought under control after the locals doused the fire with the help of water and fire extinguishers.

Later, the fire department personnel rushed to the spot and enquired about the incident.

It was estimated that property worth `1 lakh, including stock, furniture and other documents were destroyed in fire.

According to locals, the incident took place around 11 am. A resident named Mumtaz noticed smoke and fire from the godown and alerted her family members about the mishap, and doused the flames.

“Due to the timely action of locals, the flames were doused before they spread to the entire building. The owner of the godown was informed about the incident and a case has been registered,” said fire department officials.