Home Cities Vijayawada

Minor fire breaks out at plastic godown

Mild tension prevailed in Police Colony under Bhavanipuram police station limits on Sunday afternoon after a minor fire broke out at a plastic godown set up in a two-storeyed building.

Published: 15th April 2019 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed in Police Colony under Bhavanipuram police station limits on Sunday afternoon after a minor fire broke out at a plastic godown set up in a two-storeyed building.
However, the blaze was brought under control after the locals doused the fire with the help of water and fire extinguishers. 

Later, the fire department personnel rushed to the spot and enquired about the incident. 
It was estimated that property worth `1 lakh, including stock, furniture and other documents were destroyed in fire.

According to locals, the incident took place around 11 am. A resident named Mumtaz noticed smoke and fire from the godown and alerted her family members about the mishap, and doused the flames. 
“Due to the timely action of locals, the flames were doused before they spread to the entire building. The owner of the godown was informed about the incident and a case has been registered,” said fire department officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp