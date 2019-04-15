Home Cities Vijayawada

Naidu’s fight a drama: YSRC 

On one hand, the TDP chief says 80 per cent voting in the State indicates his victory and on the other he questions EVMs’ credibility.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘struggle’ against Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in New Delhi for the last two days as a ‘drama’, the YSR Congress said Naidu, who had ‘disregarded’ Speaker, Governor, Judiciary and Police systems earlier, is now hell-bent on damaging the image of Election Commission also. 

Addressing media here on Sunday, YSRC official spokesperson Kolusu Parthasarathy dared Naidu, who along with Congress and other parties questioned the ‘credibility’ of EVMs, to demand the Congress to disregard its victory in three States, where EVMs were used in the Assembly elections held a few months ago.

 “On one hand, the TDP chief says 80 per cent voting in the State indicates his victory and on the other he questions EVMs’ credibility. Naidu who is in a confusion, is now trying to confuse the people of the country,” he observed. 

Pointing out at Naidu quoting BR Ambedkar, he said the person, who had disregarded Speaker and Governor in the last five years and bought 23 MLAs in violation of democratic norms, has no moral right to speak on Constitution.  

