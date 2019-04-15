Home Cities Vijayawada

NEET PG counselling from today

By the time of UG counselling, we might receive it and we will implement the same for MBBS counselling.

Published: 15th April 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The second phase of NEET PG State counselling will begin on Monday. NTR University of Health Sciences, which has completed the first phase of NEET counselling as per GO 550, is not implementing the additional 10 per cent reservation this year.  Though the State government introduced 10 per cent reservation for economically backward Sections (EBS) and Kapus, it didn’t give any clear instructions to the University officials in this regard. 

Speaking to TNIE, S Appala Naidu, Registrar of NTRUHS, said, “As of now, we have completed the first phase of counselling and the second phase will be starting from Monday. We are not implementing the 10 per cent additional reservation for EBS and Kapus (5 pc  each) as we did not receive any instructions from the State government. By the time of UG counselling, we might receive it and we will implement the same for MBBS counselling.”

