Thirty per cent jump in Vijayawada airport passenger traffic in March

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Gannavaram Airport saw a steep rise in passenger traffic in March. Citing elections as the reason for it, airport officials said the demand for charter services also increased, with 327 such flights landing and taking off from the airport last month alone.

There was a 30 per cent jump in both domestic and international passengers availing services of the airport near Vijayawada. As per the information provided by the authorities, of the 98,000 passengers, 50,414 arrived and 48,082 left from Gannavaram Airport in March. As many as 1,550 services were operated from the airport. Similarly, 1,000 passengers have taken 16 international services last month.

With elections for both Assembly and Parliament constituencies ending in the first phase, the State witnessed a number of political leaders and star campaigners taking part in electioneering within a small span of time.

As such, majority of them opted for charter services, with some top politicians going for covet choppers and small planes for mobility’s sake, easy access to interior places of Andhra Pradesh and landing in places with small airstrips. According to sources in the know, politicians who campaigned in the State preferred helicopters so that they could visit as many constituencies as possible, and also faster. Their preference was also because choppers can fly at a height of 2,000-3,000 feet at an average speed of 100-140 nautical miles per hour.

BJP president Amit Shah, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and CM Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan are among those who opted for charter services and choppers to campaign in the State.