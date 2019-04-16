Home Cities Vijayawada

Thirty per cent jump in Vijayawada airport passenger traffic in March

327 charter flights operated from airport; polls cited as reason

Published: 16th April 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Gannavaram Airport.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Gannavaram Airport saw a steep rise in passenger traffic in March. Citing elections as the reason for it, airport officials said the demand for charter services also increased, with 327 such flights landing and taking off from the airport last month alone.

There was a 30 per cent jump in both domestic and international passengers availing services of the airport near Vijayawada. As per the information provided by the authorities, of the 98,000 passengers, 50,414 arrived and 48,082 left from Gannavaram Airport in  March. As many as 1,550 services were operated from the airport. Similarly, 1,000 passengers have taken 16 international services last month.

With elections for both Assembly and Parliament constituencies ending in the first phase, the State witnessed a number of political leaders and star campaigners taking part in electioneering within a small span of time. 

As such, majority of them opted for charter services, with some top politicians going for covet choppers and small planes for mobility’s sake, easy access to interior places of Andhra Pradesh and landing in places with small airstrips. According to sources in the know, politicians who campaigned in the State preferred helicopters so that they could visit as many constituencies as possible, and also faster.  Their preference was also because choppers can fly at a height of 2,000-3,000 feet at an average speed of 100-140 nautical miles per hour.

BJP president Amit Shah, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and CM Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan are among those who opted for charter services and choppers to campaign in the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gannavaram Airport Vijayawada airport Passenger traffic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp