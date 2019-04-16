Home Cities Vijayawada

Fire at mobile showroom, goods worth Rs 10 lakh gutted

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Branded mobile phones, furniture and other property worth around Rs 10 lakh was damaged in a major fire that broke out in one of the shops in the NTR Complex under Governorpet police station limits on Monday. Fire broke out in shop number 72 and spread to adjacent shops.

According to fire department officials, the incident took place around 10 am when fire emanated from the server and battery room in the shop. Minutes after noticing smoke emanating from the showroom, they immediately informed fire and police officials concerned about the mishap.

After receiving the call, fire officials sent one fire tender to douse the fire. “As one fire tender could not control the situation, we have pressed one more fire tender into service. After two hours, we put out the fire. We suspect short circuit to be the reason behind fire,” said assistant district fire officer V Srinivasa Reddy.

“Loss is estimated to be around Rs 4 crore as several brand new mobiles were gutted,” he added. Meanwhile, a case of accidental fire was registered and investigation is on.

