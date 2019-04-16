Fisherman feared drowned in pond, rescue op underway

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A middle-aged man was feared drowned, while he was fishing in a pond at Kanchikacherla on Monday.

According to police, the person was identified as Thota Narasimham (45), a fisherman by profession. He was last seen fishing at the pond.

When Narasimham did not return home, family members enquired about him in the village and lodged a complaint with police.

However, eyewitnesses said that he ventured deep into the pond while fishing and drowned.

“We are searching for him and alerted disaster response force,” said the police.