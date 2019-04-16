Home Cities Vijayawada

Pipeline works taken up sans AP government assistance

As part of it, the defunct pipelines are being replaced with the VMC supplying water through tankers at places where the supply was interrupted due to ongoing works, the official added.

Published: 16th April 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

VMC tankers take water to areas where pipeline works are underway I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite the unavailability of the State government’s funds for works under its summer action plan, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has taken up pipeline restoration works with its own funds.

VMC deputy engineer (Water Supply) K Narayana Murthy told TNIE that the civic body had drafted the action plan a month ago at an estimated cost of Rs 2.10 crore to ensure drinking water reached every corner of the city and its suburbs.

Disclosing details of the ongoing works, the DE said a team of engineering officials, accompanied by their counterparts in the public health department, conducted a ground-level survey across the 59 divisions of the city and prepared a detailed report about the defunct pipelines that needed replacement to avoid mixing of sewage and drinking water. Refuting the reports that some localities were facing water crisis, Narayana Murthy said the civic body was supplying water uninterruptedly and bringing water to those areas where repair works were continuing through tankers so that the citizens don’t face any hardship.

The deputy engineer also called on the public to contact their respective division officials to avail services of the water tankers, which are operated specially to meet their water needs during summer.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation VMC AP Government Pipeline

