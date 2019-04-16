Seven arrested for attacking pregnant woman, family

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Seven persons, including two women, who are believed to be the supporters of YSRC, were arrested for attacking a pregnant woman on Monday.

Islavath Triveni (25) of Ramireddypalli in Nandigama mandal on Friday stated in her complaint that YSRC activists barged into the house around 9 pm and attacked her and her in-laws on the day of polling for not casting their vote to YSRC and threatened to kill them for not participating in the party-related activities.

Based on the complaint, Nandigama police investigated the case and arrested Nallapu Dhanalakshmi, Bhukya Amala and five others.