Vijayawada a city free of disasters, says Mayor Koneru Sreedhar

Mayor Koneru Sreedhar on Monday highlighted the steps taken for the development of Vijayawada and transforming it as a disaster-free city.

Mayor Koneru Sreedhar (L) and Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao (R) (Photo | R V K Rao)

VIJAYAWADA: Mayor Koneru Sreedhar on Monday highlighted the steps taken for the development of Vijayawada and transforming it as a disaster-free city. He, accompanied by his Rajamahendravaram counterpart P Rajini Sesha Sai, took part in the inaugural session of the fourth Asia-Pacific Forum on Urban Resilience and Adaptation Seminar-2019 in New Delhi on the day. 

Speaking on the occasion, Sreedhar said the three-day seminar was a platform for exchange and adoption of ideas being practised to reduce pollution that was increasing rapidly in urban areas.

During the inaugural session, mayors and municipal commissioners of various cities said the civic bodies were generating funds on their own without depending on the government, he said. 

Discussions related to housing, traffic, transportation, air pollution and establishment of waste-to-energy plants were also held, Sreedhar added. Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu graced the occasion as its chief guest.

