Woman dies under suspicious circumstances in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 28-year-old married woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence in Krishna Lanka in the late hours of Sunday.

The family of P Sravanthi, the deceased, alleged that her husband Taraka Ram had killed her and portrayed the incident as a suicide as she was found hanging from the ceiling.

Demanding justice, they staged a protest in front of Krishna Lanka Police Station on Monday morning and asked the police to file a case against Taraka Ram and his family members.

According to police, the incident took place around 11 pm on Sunday when Sravanthi’s in-laws found her hanging in her room and informed the same to her parents.

Sravanthi was married four years ago and reportedly had arguments with her husband over his alleged extramarital affair.

After one such argument on Sunday, she reportedly locked herself for more than three hours and did not respond to the repeated knocks on the door and phone calls.

A case of suspicious death was registered and statements of both her family and in-laws were collected, the police said. Sravanthi’s family along with her body staged a protest in front of Taraka Ram’s house in Krishna Lanka.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000